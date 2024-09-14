Jon Rahm moves closer to LIV points title with a 64 to take the lead in Chicago

By The Associated Press
Captain Jon Rahm, right, of Legion XIII, hits from the fourth tee during the second round of LIV Golf Chicago at Bolingbrook Golf Club, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Bolingbrook, Ill. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Laberge]

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Jon Rahm is closing in on a pair of big paydays. Rahm shot a 64 in the second round of LIV Golf Chicago. That gives him a one-shot lead over Sergio Garcia going into the third and final round at Bolingbrook Golf Course. Rahm also has a three-shot lead over Joaquin Niemann. They are the only two players in the running for the season points title and the $18 million bonus. Niemann birdied his last two holes for a 68 to stay in range of Rahm. Brooks Koepka went from a 62 to a 73 and was two back.

