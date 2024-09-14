Jon Rahm moves closer to LIV points title with a 64 to take the lead in Chicago

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Jon Rahm is closing in on a pair of big paydays. Rahm shot a 64 in the second round of LIV Golf Chicago. That gives him a one-shot lead over Sergio Garcia going into the third and final round at Bolingbrook Golf Course. Rahm also has a three-shot lead over Joaquin Niemann. They are the only two players in the running for the season points title and the $18 million bonus. Niemann birdied his last two holes for a 68 to stay in range of Rahm. Brooks Koepka went from a 62 to a 73 and was two back.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.