Jon Gallagher scores late to rally Austin to 2-2 draw with Charlotte

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Defender Jon Gallagher scored late in the second half and Austin FC rallied for a 2-2 draw with Charlotte FC. Gallagher used assists from Alex Ring and Diego Rubio in the 80th minute to score his second goal of the season for Austin (8-10-7). Ring’s assist was his sixth this season and Rubio’s was his first. Ring used his head to score in the 11th minute and give Austin a 1-0 lead. Charlotte (10-8-7) pulled even in the 33rd minute on a penalty-kick goal by Karol Swiderski in his first appearance of the season. Swiderski’s PK was set up when rookie Iúri Tavares drew a foul on Ring. Charlotte took a 2-1 lead on Tavares’ third goal of the campaign, unassisted in the 56th minute.

