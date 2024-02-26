Jon Dahl Tomasson hired as first foreign-born coach of Sweden

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Former Denmark striker Jon Dahl Tomasson has been hired as the first foreign-born coach of Sweden. The 47-year-old Tomasson recently left his role as manager of second-tier English team Blackburn. He will begin his new job on March 1. Tomasson is replacing Janne Andersson. Andersson’s seven-year spell in charge of Sweden ended in November after the team failed to qualify for the European Championship. Tomasson played 110 games for Denmark, scoring 52 goals. He played for storied Italian club AC Milan as well as Heerenveen, Newcastle, Feyenoord, Stuttgart and Villarreal.

