Jokic’s hometown in Serbia celebrates Nuggets’ first NBA title

SOMBOR, Serbia (AP) — It was barely dawn when Nikola Jokic’s hardcore fans in his Serbian hometown of Sombor chanted MVP, MVP and celebrated the Denver Nuggets’ first NBA title. Denver trailed Miami Heat halftime of Game 5 but rallied to win 94-89. Two-time league MVP Jokic posted 28 points and 16 rebounds and was voted Most Valuable Player of the NBA finals. Every shot, rebound or block the Serbian center made sparked loud cheers and shouts in the decrepit sports hall where fans in this otherwise sleepy northern Serbian town watched the final on a large screen.

