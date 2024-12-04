Jokic scores 38 points and helps Nuggets mount a late comeback to beat Warriors 119-115

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 38 points, 10 rebounds and five steals to rally the Denver Nuggets to a 119-115 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

Jokic fell four assists shy of his NBA-leading ninth triple-double of the season. The reigning league MVP remained tied with Magic Johnson for the third-most triple-doubles in NBA history with 138.

Michael Porter Jr. added 22 points and Aaron Gordon had 15 points and nine rebounds for Denver.

The loss was the fifth in a row for Golden State following a 12-3 start and means the Warriors will travel to Houston next week for the NBA Cup quarterfinals.

Steph Curry had 24 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds for the Warriors, though was just 4 for 15 on 3-pointers. Jonathan Kuminga added 19 points.

Trailing 90-85 entering the fourth quarter, the Warriors rattled off a 19-4 run to take a 104-94 lead. But Denver came back and went ahead on a pair of free throws by Gordon with 48 seconds remaining.

Golden State was without defensive anchor Draymond Green, who was sidelined with left calf tightness.

Takeaways

Nuggets: Denver extended its regular-season win streak against Golden State to eight games. The Nuggets have won 11 of the past 12 meetings.

Warriors: Golden State was without defensive anchor Draymond Green, who was sidelined with left calf tightness.

Key moment

Jamal Murray’s steal with 20 seconds remaining prevented the Warriors from attempting a game-tying or go-ahead shot and led to Jokic’s two free throws on the other end to ice the game.

Key stat

Eight of the past 10 matchups between the teams have been decided by six or fewer points.

Up next

The Nuggets will play at Cleveland on Thursday night and the Warriors will host Houston on Thursday night.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.