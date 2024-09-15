Joiner, Wright power South Florida’s ground game in 49-24 win over Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Kelley Joiner ran for 117 yards and two touchdowns, Na’Quan Wright also ran for 100-plus yards and South Florida defeated Southern Miss 49-24. The Bulls totaled 369 yards on the ground. Joiner scored on runs of 43 and 50 yards and his 117 yards came on just 10 carries. Wright scored on a 33-yard run and had 15 carries for 105 yards. Byrum Brown completed 19 of 29 passes for 193 yards with two touchdowns. He was USF’s third-leading rusher with 72 yards. The Bulls outgained the Golden Eagles 562-487 in total yards.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.