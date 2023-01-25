Joiner scores 28, leads N.C. State over Notre Dame 85-82

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jarkel Joiner scored 28 points to lead North Carolina State to an 85-82 victory over Notre Dame. Cormac Ryan’s 3-pointer pulled Notre Dame within 69-68 with 4:59 remaining, but the Wolfpack answered with 7-1 spurt for a 76-69 lead. Joiner also made all eight of his free throws, including six inside the final minute as the Wolfpack built a six-point lead with five seconds left. Terquavion Smith added 18 points for N.C. State (16-5, 6-4). The Wolfpack had just two turnovers and scored 18 points from 15 Notre Dame turnovers. Ryan scored 19 points for Notre Dame (9-12, 1-9),

