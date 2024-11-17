Joiner runs for 140 yards, 2 TDs as South Florida runs roughshod past Charlotte, 59-24

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kelley Joiner ran for 140 yards and two touchdowns to spearhead a South Florida ground game that amassed 425 yards and six touchdowns in the Bulls’ 59-24 win over Charotte. South Florida (5-5, 3-3 American Athletic) forced four Charlotte turnovers.

