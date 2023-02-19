Joiner, No. 23 NC State pull away late to beat rival UNC

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jarkel Joiner took over for No. 23 North Carolina State during a critical second-half stretch, matching his season high with 29 points to lead the Wolfpack past rival North Carolina 77-69 on Sunday. Joiner had 20 of his points after the break for the Wolfpack. That included an impressive flurry in a tight game that finally gave N.C. State some breathing room. Caleb Love scored 20 points to lead the Tar Heels, who continued a February crash that has put their NCAA Tournament chances in growing jeopardy. UNC lost for the fifth time in six games.

