Joiner, Morsel each score 26; N.C. State routs FIU 107-74

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jarkel Joiner and Casey Morsel each made six 3-pointers and finished with 26 points to lead North Carolina State to a 107-74 rout of Florida International on Tuesday night.

The pair combined for 19-of-28 shooting and 12 of 15 from long range. It was a career best for Morsel. Terquavion Smith added 15 points for N.C. State (3-0). LJ Thomas and Dusan Mahorcic each scored 12 points.

The Wolfpack entered shooting 56.1% from the field, second best in the Atlantic Coast Conference, and have posted double-digit steals in each of their three games this season. They shot 52.5% (31 of 59) and had 17 steals against FIU. Smith had six steals and three others had three apiece.

A 12-0 run helped give the Wolfpack a 27-8 lead midway through the first half, and they led 57-32 at the break. Joiner scored 21 points, Morsel had 14, and each made a 3 on consecutive baskets to end the first half.

Denver Jones scored 19 points and John Williams Jr. had 14 to lead FIU (2-1), which shot 52.5% (31 of 59) from the field but committed 22 turnovers and was outrebounded 40-29.

