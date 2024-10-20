Joiner has 3 TDs in second half, helps South Florida rally to 35-25 win over UAB

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kelley Joiner ran for 94 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns and also had a receiving touchdown in the second half to rally South Alabama to a 35-25 win over UAB. Bryce Archie threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulls, who handed the Blazers their sixth-straight loss. Sean Atkins had a 54-yard punt return to the UAB 16 to set up Joiner’s 1-yard touchdown run to put the Bulls up 28-25 with 6:17 to play. UAB then failed on a fourth-down conversion on its 36, and on third-and-7 Kelley burst over the right side and went 33 yards for the clinching touchdown with 2:55 left. Jalen Kitna was 33 of 56 for 384 yards with touchdown passes of 15- and 7-yards to Amare Thomas. The second connection put the Bulls on top 25-20 early in the fourth quarter.

