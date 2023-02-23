Joiner, Burns combine for 50, NC State tops Wake Forest

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jarkel Joiner scored 29 points, D.J. Burns Jr. added 21 and North Carolina State beat Wake Forest 90-74. N.C. State led by just eight points with seven minutes remaining until Joiner and Burns combined to score 12 straight Wolfpack points to extend the lead to 82-67 with 4:11 left. The lead stayed in double figures the rest of the way. N.C. State reached 22 regular-season wins for the first time since the 1987-88 team entered the ACC Tournament with a 23-6 record. Terquavion Smith scored 13 points and Casey Morsell added 10 for N.C. State, which has won seven of its last nine games.

