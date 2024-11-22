Johnson’s free throws fend off Syracuse for 70-66 Texas victory in Legends Classic

NEW YORK (AP) — Tre Johnson endured a poor offensive night before scoring Texas’ final six points — all from the line — and the Longhorns got past Syracuse 70-66 Thursday night after blowing a 16-point second-half lead at the UKG Legends Classic. Johnson, a freshman averaging 23.5 points per game, finished with 16 points but on 4-of-18 shooting, including 1 of 7 from the arc. He made 7 of 8 at the line. Arthur Kaluma had 16 points and 10 rebounds. J.J. Starling for the Orange, who shot 46% but made only 9 of 18 free throws.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.