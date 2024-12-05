Johnson’s big 3-pointer late helps carry Texas past North Carolina State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Freshman Tre Johnson scored 18 points shooting 4 for 6 from 3-point range and Texas beat North Carolina State 63-59 in an SEC/ACC Challenge contest. Johnson’s 3-pointer from the right side of the court with 1:43 left to play broke a 57-all tie and Texas led the rest of the way though not without some frantic moments. Reserve Dontrez Styles scored 17 points for North Carolina State.

