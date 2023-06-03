Johnson’s 6 RBIs lead No. 1 national seed Wake Forest past George Mason 12-0

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Seth Keener struck out a season-high 13 batters in a seven-inning start, Justin Johnson had a grand slam and six RBIs, and No. 1 national seed Wake Forest beat George Mason 12-0 in the Winston-Salem Regional. It was the most strikeouts by a Wake Forest pitcher all season. Wake Forest (48-10) set a program record for wins to advance to the winners’ bracket against No. 2 seed Maryland on Saturday. George Mason (34-26) plays an elimination game against Northeastern earlier in the day. Adam Cecere hit a two-run homer in the second inning and Johnson did the same in the third for a 4-0 lead. Johnson’s second home run of the day cleared the bases in the eighth and capped the scoring.

