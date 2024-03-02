Johnson’s 3-pointer lifts No. 18 South Carolina to 82-76 comeback victory over No. 24 Florida

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Meechie Johnson scored 25 points including a tie-breaking 3-pointer with 43.4 seconds to play as No. 18 South Carolina rallied for an 82-76 victory over No. 24 Florida. The Gamecocks trailed 56-46 with 12 minutes to play, but behind Johnson and Collin Murray-Boyles turned things around with a 26-12 surge in front of a cheering crowd. They kept themselves in the chase for an SEC title, a game behind co-leaders No. 4 Tennessee and No. 14 Alabama when the day started. Walter Clayton Jr. had 20 points and Zyon Pullin scored 18 for the Gators.

