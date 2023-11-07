Johnson’s 20-point night leads BYU in season opener, Cougars top Houston Christian 110-63

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Spencer Johnson scored 20 points, dished seven assists and led five Cougars into double-figure scoring as BYU cruised to a 110-63 win over Houston Christian in the season-opener for both schools. BYU knocked down 15 3-pointers in its first game since leaving the West Coast Conference. The Cougars will make their Big 12 Conference debut in January.

