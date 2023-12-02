Johnson with 19 points, Sellers with 16, lead UCF past Lipscomb 72-57

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Darius Johnson scored 19 points, Jaylin Sellers added 16, and UCF rode a 16-point halftime lead to a 72-57 victory over Lipscomb. Johnson and Sellers scored 10 points each in the first half and UCF led 39-23 at the break. Derrin Boyd and A.J. McGinnis scored 10 each for the Bisons. A 3-pointer by Boyd got the Bisons within eight points near the 14-minute mark of the second half, but the Knights scored the next seven points, with Marchelus Avery capping the run with a three-point play. Twice the lead reached 18 points, the second time on a driving layup by Sellers with 2 1/2 minutes left in the game.

