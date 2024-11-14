Johnson, Williams each surpass 100 yards rushing to lead Northern Illinois over Akron 29-16

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Telly Johnson Jr. and Gavin Williams each ran for more than 100 yards, wide receiver Trayvon Rudolph accounted for two scores and Northern Illinois shut out Akron in the second half in a 29-16 victory. Johnson had 104 yards rushing on 21 carries. Williams ran nine times for 101 yards that included a 71-yard touchdown run that ended the scoring with 7:56 remaining. Rudolph scored on a 58-yard reverse and threw a 39-yard touchdown pass for Northern Illinois (6-4, 3-3 Mid-American Conference). Ben Finley tossed a 40-yard touchdown pass to Adrian Norton for Akron (2-8, 1-5).

