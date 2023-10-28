Johnson throws for 249 yards and TD as Texas A&M gets 30-17 win over South Carolina

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Max Johnson threw for 249 yards and a touchdown and Texas A&M snapped a two-game skid with a 30-17 win over South Carolina Saturday. The game was tied late in the second quarter before the Aggies (5-3, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) scored two touchdowns in less than a minute to take a 21-7 lead into halftime. The Gamecocks cut it to 21-10 on a 49-yard field goal early in the third quarter and cut it to a touchdown on a score early in the fourth. But they couldn’t do anything on offense after that as A&M coasted to the win.

