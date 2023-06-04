Johnson throws complete game, Texas upends top-seeded Miami 4-1 in Coral Gables Regional

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Dylan Campbell’s two-run home run in the top of the first inning got Texas headed in the right direction, Lebarron Johnson threw a complete game, and the No. 2 regional seed Longhorns defeated top-seeded Miami 4-1 in the winner’s bracket of the Coral Gables Regional. Johnson scattered seven hits and allowed only a fourth-inning home run by Dominic Pitelli. Johnson struck out eight and walked three. Jack O’Dowd homered with one out in the second inning for Texas and Jalin Flores added an RBI-single in the third.

