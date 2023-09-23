Johnson throws 2 TD passes after Weigman injured to lead Texas A&M to 27-10 win over Auburn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Max Johnson threw for 123 yards and two second-half touchdowns after taking over for an injured Conner Weigman to lead Texas A&M to a 27-10 win over Auburn Saturday. Weigman threw for 70 yards before he was injured on a hit late in the second quarter. He limped to the locker room, looking to have trouble putting any weight on his right foot, and the team said he had a lower leg injury. Johnson threw touchdown passes on A&M’s first two drives in the third quarter to help the Aggies pull away.

