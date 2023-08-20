Johnson-Thompson holds on to gold in heptathlon over Hall by the slimmest of margins at worlds

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Katarina Johnson-Thompson of Britain has held off American Anna Hall by the slimmest of margins in the heptathlon to capture gold at the world championships. It was the second world title for Johnson-Thompson. She turned in a personal-best time in the 800 meters to beat Hall by 20 points in the seven-event competition spread over two days. Johnson-Thompson followed closely behind Hall on the last lap and collapsed in exhaustion after the finish line. Hall added the silver medal to the bronze she won at the world championships last summer in Eugene, Oregon.

