Johnson sparks Alabama State over Mississippi Valley State 20-3

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Kisean Johnson scored on a run and a reception to lead Alabama State to a 20-3 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday. Anthony Turnage kicked a 34-yard field goal to give Mississippi Valley State a 3-0 lead. Marcus Harris II had a 1-yard touchdown run to put Alabama State (6-3, 5-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) on top and Johnson’s 10-yard scoring run gave the Hornets a 14-3 lead after one quarter. Damon Stewart threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Johnson midway through the second quarter and Alabama State took a 20-3 lead into halftime after missing the point-after kick. Ty’Jarian Williams completed 12 of 18 passes for 38 yards with one interception for the Delta Devils (1-9, 1-6).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.