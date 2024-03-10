Johnson scores career-high 33 points, UCF holds off TCU 79-77

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Darius Johnson scored a career-high 33 points and UCF held off TCU for a 79-77 victory on Saturday night. Johnson scored four points and Jaylin Sellers converted a three-point play to give UCF a 66-65 lead with 4:15 to play. Johnson then shot 6 of 6 from the line to stretch the Knights’ lead to 78-74 with 15 seconds left. Emanuel Miller’s pull-up jumper for TCU was off at the buzzer. Johnson made five 3-pointers and 10 free throws to go with a career-best nine rebounds for UCF (16-14, 7-11). Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 15 points to lead TCU (20-11, 9-9).

