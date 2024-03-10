Johnson scores career-high 33 points, UCF holds off TCU 79-77

By The Associated Press
Central Florida guard Shemarri Allen (2) drives to the basket against TCU forward Chuck O'Bannon Jr (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. (Chris Torres/Star-Telegram via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Torres]

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Darius Johnson scored a career-high 33 points and UCF held off TCU for a 79-77 victory on Saturday night. Johnson scored four points and Jaylin Sellers converted a three-point play to give UCF a 66-65 lead with 4:15 to play. Johnson then shot 6 of 6 from the line to stretch the Knights’ lead to 78-74 with 15 seconds left. Emanuel Miller’s pull-up jumper for TCU was off at the buzzer. Johnson made five 3-pointers and 10 free throws to go with a career-best nine rebounds for UCF (16-14, 7-11). Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 15 points to lead TCU (20-11, 9-9).

