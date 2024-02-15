Johnson scores career-high 20, Verhulst dominates, No. 23 Oklahoma women top No. 21 Baylor 84-73

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Sophomore Kiersten Johnson had a career-high 20 points off the bench, Payton Verhulst had a double-double and No. 23 Oklahoma pulled away from No. 21 Baylor in the fourth quarter to win its ninth straight, 84-73. The Bears scored nine-straight points to pull within 72-68 midway through the fourth but Skylar Vann hit two baskets and Johnson made a layup to quickly push the lead back to 10. Baylor committed three-straight turnovers, which offset a string of six-straight baskets. Verhulst had 16 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and five blocks for the Sooners. The last time the Sooners were 12-1 in league play was the 2008-09 season when they finished 15-1 and made the Final Four. Sarah Andrews had 14 points for Baylor.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.