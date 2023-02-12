Johnson scores 34, No. 15 Saint Mary’s beats Portland 81-64

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Logan Johnson had 34 points, six rebounds and six assists as No. 15 Saint Mary’s handled Portland 81-64 on the road Saturday. Alex Ducas added 18 points and six rebounds for the Gaels and Aidan Mahaney contributed 10 points and five assists. Kristian Sjolund led the Pilots with 12 points, and Juan Gorosito and Tyler Robinson each added 10 points. The Gaels took a 39-38 lead into halftime after a back-and-forth first half. They began the second half on a 16-0 run to blow the game open and never trailed again.

