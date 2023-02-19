Johnson scores 27 to lead No. 17 Saint Mary’s past BYU 71-65

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Logan Johnson scored 27 points and Aidan Mahaney delivered once again in the second half to lead No. 17 Saint Mary’s to a 71-65 victory over BYU for the Gaels’ 15th win in 16 games. Mahaney scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and Mitchell Saxen added 13. The Gaels won their 16th straight conference home game to maintain a one-game lead over Gonzaga in the West Coast Conference standings. Fousseyni Traore scored 16 points to lead the Cougars. BYU has lost four straight and was swept in the season series by the Gaels.

