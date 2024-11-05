Johnson scores 25 points as No. 7 LSU women beat Eastern Kentucky 95-44 in opener

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Flau’jae Johnson scored 25 points, and No. 7 LSU pounded Eastern Kentucky 95-44 in the season opener for each team. Aneesah Morrow had 20 points and nine rebounds for LSU, which led 48-24 at halftime. Mikaylah Williams scored 18 points after missing a couple of preseason games with a sprained ankle. Liz Freihofer, Alice Recanati and Kaitly Costner led Eastern Kentucky with nine points apiece.

