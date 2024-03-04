Johnson scores 21 points, Virginia beats No. 5 Virginia Tech after star Kitley leaves with injury

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kymora Johnson scored 21 points and had a key steal and layup with just over a minute to play as Virginia held on to beat No. 5 Virginia Tech 80-75 in a game in which Hokies star Elizabeth Kitley missed the final 16 minutes. Kitley, a 6-foot-6 senior center and two-time Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year, left the game due to injury after being fouled making a tying layup with 6:05 left in the third period. She did not return and finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and four blocks in 22 minutes. There was no immediate word on the extent of Kitley’s injury. Johnson also had eight assists for the Cavaliers, who ended a five-game losing streak against their rivals.

