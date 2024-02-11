Johnson scores 20 to help No. 20 Utah women beat Oregon 70-48

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jenna Johnson scored 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting, Maty Wilke hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points and No. 20 Utah beat Oregon 70-48. Alissa Pili, who had two points on 1-of-7 shooting in the first half, scored 14 of her 16 in the second half for Utah (18-7, 8-5 Pac-12). Kennedy Basham and Grace Vanslooten each scored four points in a 10-1 run that cut the Ducks’ deficit to 41-37 with 4 minutes left in the third quarter. Pili answered with a jumper and then a 3-pointer and Wilke followed with a pair from behind the arc as Utah scored 11 of the final 15 third-quarter points to make it 52-41. Phillipina Kyei led the Ducks with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

