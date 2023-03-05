Johnson scores 2, Nottingham Forest and Everton draw 2-2

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Brennan Johnson’s hot streak has continued as the Nottingham Forest forward scored twice to earn a 2-2 draw with Everton in the Premier League. The home team twice fought back to deny Everton and share the points at the City Ground. Johnson made it five goals in his last seven league games. First-half goals from Demarai Gray and Abdoulaye Doucoure had put Everton on course for a third win in six games under manager Sean Dyche. But Johnson twice evened the score in a clash between two relegation-fighting teams. The result meant Everton was denied the chance to climb out of the bottom three.

