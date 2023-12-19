Johnson scores 16, sparks UCF to 74-51 victory over Maine

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Darius Johnson came off the bench to score 16 points and lead UCF to a 74-51 victory over Maine. Johnson made 5 of 6 shots, including all four of his 3-point attempts, and added three assists for the Knights (7-3). Jaylin Sellers had 13 points and reserve Marchelus Avery scored 12 with six rebounds. Freshman reserve Logan Carey led the Black Bears (8-5) with nine points.

