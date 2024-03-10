Johnson, Reese lead No. 8 LSU into SEC Tournament finals in a 75-67 victory over Mississippi

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Flau’jae Johnson scored 21 points and Angel Reese had 21 points and 17 rebounds as No. 8 LSU advanced to its first SEC Tournament championship game since 2012 with a 75-67 win over Mississippi on Saturday. The Tigers will take on SEC regular-season champion and undefeated No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday. Aneesah Morrow had 12 points and 12 rebounds for LSU. The Rebels got within 52-51 late in the third quarter, but Reese scored her team’s next six points to keep them in front.

