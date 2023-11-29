Johnson posts a career-high 29 points in South Carolina’s win over Notre Dame

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Meechie Johnson scored a career-high 29 points and South Carolina used the second half to distance itself from Notre Dame and beat the Irish 65-53 in an ACC/SEC Challenge contest. South Carolina capitalized on Notre Dame’s 1-for-13 shooting stretch in the second half, and when Johnson made a pull-up bank shot in the lane, the Gamecocks reached their biggest lead to that point, 48-41, with 8:23 left. Trae Davis scored 15 points for Notre Dame.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.