Johnson, Pastrana seeking new thrills in Daytona 500 run

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson and Travis Pastrana are seeking some more thrills Sunday in the Daytona 500. Johnson and Pastrana were not guaranteed spots in the 40-car field. But they were both fast enough in Wednesday’s qualifying to claim two of the four open spots. There were six drivers vying for the spots, with Johnson and Pastrana earning the two awarded through time trials. Pastrana and Johnson are long-time friends that are thrilled to race the Daytona 500 together.

