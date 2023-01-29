Johnson, Nowell lead No. 5 K-State to 64-50 win over Florida

By DAVE SKRETTA The Associated Press
Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson, left, and guard Markquis Nowell (1) compete for a rebound with Florida forward Colin Castleton, center, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson had 13 points and 11 rebounds against his former team, and No. 5 Kansas State beat Florida 64-50 in the Big 12-SEC Challenge. Markquis Nowell finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Wildcats. They improved to 18-3 to equal the 1972-73 team for the best start through 21 games in school history. Colin Castleton scored 13 points and Myreon Jones had 11 for the Gators. They dropped to 0-3 against the Big 12 this season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.