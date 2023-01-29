Johnson, Nowell lead No. 5 K-State to 64-50 win over Florida

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson had 13 points and 11 rebounds against his former team, and No. 5 Kansas State beat Florida 64-50 in the Big 12-SEC Challenge. Markquis Nowell finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Wildcats. They improved to 18-3 to equal the 1972-73 team for the best start through 21 games in school history. Colin Castleton scored 13 points and Myreon Jones had 11 for the Gators. They dropped to 0-3 against the Big 12 this season.
Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin, right, shoots over Florida forward Colin Castleton during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel
Florida guard Kyle Lofton, center, shoots under pressure from Kansas State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel
Florida guard Myreon Jones (0) puts up a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel