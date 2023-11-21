Johnson, Morrow lead No.7 LSU to 106-47 win over Texas Southern as Reese sits out again

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Aneesah Morrow and Flau’jae Johnson tied their season highs with 17 points apiece and No. 7 LSU defeated Texas Southern 106-47 while star forward Angel Reese missed her second straight game. Hailey Van Lith scored a season-high 16 points to help LSU win its fifth straight since its season-opening loss to a Colorado squad that has climbed to No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. Freshmen Mikayla Williams and Aalyah Del Rosario each added 14 points for LSU. Daeja Holmes and Taniya Lawson each scored 11 points for Texas Southern. LSU forced Texas Southern into a season-high 35 turnovers and converted those into 48 points.

