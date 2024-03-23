Johnson, Martinez help Utah State beat TCU 88-72 and halt 10-game March Madness slide

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Isaac Johnson scored 19 points, including 12 straight early in the second half, and eighth-seeded Utah State shot 55% to pull away and beat No. 9 seed TCU 88-72 on Friday night and end a 10-game NCAA Tournament losing streak. The Aggies (28-6) hadn’t earned a March Madness victory since beating Ohio State 77-68 in overtime in 2001, and had endured opening-game losses four of the past six seasons. Ian Martinez scored 21 points to lead the Aggies, who will face top-seeded Purdue on Sunday in the second round of the Midwest Region.

