Johnson leads No. 14 K-State to 75-65 win over No. 9 Baylor

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson scored 25 points, Markquis Nowell added 14 points and 10 assists, and No. 14 Kansas State beat ninth-ranked Baylor 75-65 on Tuesday night. Cam Carter added 10 points for the Wildcats, who trailed 34-31 at the break but used an 18-4 second-half charge to seize control. They coasted from there to a school record-tying seventh win over a ranked team this season. Keyonte George hit six 3-pointers and scored 23 points for Baylor, which had won seven of its last eight against the Wildcats and three straight in Manhattan. LJ Cryer added four 3s and finished with 16 points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.