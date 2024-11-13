Johnson leads five Longhorns in double figures in 105-58 win over Chicago State

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tre Johnson scored 19 points to lead five Longhorns in double figures and Texas rolled to a 105-58 win over Chicago State on Tuesday night. Johnson, the SEC freshman of the week who came in averaging 28.5 points a game and shooting 56% from the arc, was 6 of 9 from the floor, including 4 of 6 on 3-point tries in 22 minutes. Ze’rik Onyema added 18 points, Arthur Kaluma had 15 points and eight rebounds, Kadin Shedrick 12 points and Julian Larry 10 for the Longhorns (2-1), who shot 57% and dominated points in the paint 50-18.

