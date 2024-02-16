Johnson hits 6 shots from distance, scores career-high 30 as Washington cruises past Stanford 85-65

SEATTLE (AP) — Koren Johnson scored a career-high 30 points and made six 3-pointers, and Washington pulled away early in the second half to beat Stanford 85-65. Keion Brooks Jr. scored eight points, including back-to-back dunks, as Washington opened the second half on a 12-0 run for a 52-38 advantage. Andrej Stojakovic’s 3-pointer pulled Stanford to 56-47, but the Cardinal didn’t get closer. Brooks finished with 20 points. Maxime Raynaud had 19 points and 16 rebounds for Stanford (12-12, 7-7). Brandon Angel also scored 19 points and Stojakovic finished with 10.

