Johnson helps Toronto earn scoreless draw with Cincinnati in opener

CINCINNATI (AP) — Sean Johnson made seven saves and Toronto FC played FC Cincinnati to a scoreless draw in a season opener. Johnson turned away four shots in the second half to earn the clean sheet for Toronto, which has opened a season on the road in six straight and 16 of its 17 seasons since joining the league. Toronto snapped a four-game losing streak to Cincinnati. Roman Celentano made one save in each half in his shutout effort for Cincinnati — winners of the Supporters’ Shield last season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.