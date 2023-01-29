Johnson helps No. 20 NC State hold off No. 7 Notre Dame

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Diamond Johnson scored 20 points and No. 20 North Carolina State held on despite blowing most of a 16-point lead to beat No. 7 Notre Dame 69-65. Mimi Collins added 13 points for the Wolfpack. N.C. State’s defense frustrated Notre Dame for a long stretch during the second and third quarters to build the big lead, then Johnson and the Wolfpack kept coming up with needed plays. Maddy Westbeld had 19 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Irish, who got as close as two points in the fourth-quarter comeback.

