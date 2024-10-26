Johnson, Burns guide Prairie View A&M to big lead and hold off Texas A&M Commerce

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Jaden Johnson threw for three touchdowns and James Burns accounted for 215 total yards and three touchdowns and Prairie View A&M beat Texas A&M-Commerce 34-27 in a non-conference game. Burns’ three touches on the day netted two receptions for 139 yards and two touchdowns and one rush for 76 yards. Johnson threw for 236 yards. Texas A&M-Commerce reserve quarterback Will Madonna came on in relief and threw for 178 yards and two touchdowns. He ran it in from the 1 with 37 seconds left for the game’s final score. The Panthers recovered the on-side kick attempt to end it.

