Johnson and Newton lead No. 5 UConn to a 69-65 win over St. John’s in Big East home opener

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Tristen Newton scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half, including a key free throw with just under 17 seconds left, and No. 5 UConn held off St. John’s 69-65. Samson Johnson, starting in place of injured center Donovan Clingan, had 16 points for the Huskies and Cam Spencer scored 15. Joel Soriano had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead St. John’s, which had won six of seven. Daniss Jenkins added 13 points for the Red Storm.

