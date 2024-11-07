Johnson and Hampton lead Northern Illinois over MAC leader Western Michigan 42-28

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Telly Johnson Jr. ran for 141 yards and two touchdowns and Northern Illinois beat Mid-American Conference leader Western Michigan 42-28. Western Michigan (5-4, 4-1) ended its three-game home winning streak and hasn’t started 5-0 in conference play since its undefeated 2016 season. The Broncos dropped into a four-way tie atop the league standings. Northern Illinois (5-4, 2-3) has won three straight in the series. Johnson scored on a 6-yard run and his 26-yard touchdown stretched the Northern Illinois lead to 42-21 late in the third quarter.

