Johnny Miller honored by USGA on 50th anniversary of winning US Open with final-round 63

By BERNIE WILSON The Associated Press
Johnny Miller, the 2023 Bob Jones Award recipient, speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Open Championship golf tournament at The Los Angeles Country Club on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Carlson]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Johnny Miller was back behind a microphone on Wednesday and the subject was himself. Specifically, the 1973 U.S. Open championship that he clinched with a final-round 63 at Oakmont that remains one of the greatest rounds in major championship history. Miller was honored with the 2023 Bob Jones Award, the USGA’s highest honor given in recognition of distinguished sportsmanship in golf. The award coincides with the 50th anniversary of Miller’s memorable round, which he began six shots off the lead and trailing 11 players including Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Lee Trevino.

