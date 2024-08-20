Johnny Cueto to return to big leagues with Angels in series finale Wednesday night in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Johnny Cueto will be back on a big league mound Wednesday night when the Los Angeles Angels wrap their three-game series with the Kansas City Royals. The 38-year-old pitcher helped to carry the Royals to a World Series title in 2015. The Angels needed some help in the rotation after placing Jose Soriano on the injured list with arm fatigue and losing Patrick Sandoval to surgery on his elbow earlier in the year. Cueto struggled earlier this season at Triple-A Round Rock as part of the Rangers organization, but he was fairly effective in four starts for Triple-A Salt Lake in the Angels system. He allowed eight runs on 27 hits and five walks in 23 1/3 innings there.

