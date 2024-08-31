Johnny Cueto designated for assignment by Angels after pair of rough starts

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Johnny Cueto was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels on Friday after two rough outings. The 38-year-old right-hander gave up nine runs in 11 1/3 innings in his two starts for the Angels, both losses. He allowed six runs in five innings in Tuesday night’s 6-2 loss at Detroit, with three of the six hits being home runs. The Angels are the sixth team for Cueto, who is 144-113 with a 3.52 ERA in 370 major league games. His career began with Cincinnati, followed by stops in Kansas City, San Francisco, the Chicago White Sox and Miami.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.